Thursday's game features the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-2) and the William & Mary Tribe (4-6) clashing at Cassell Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-57 victory for heavily favored Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Tribe's most recent contest on Sunday ended in an 86-49 victory over Longwood.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 77, William & Mary 57

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Tribe defeated the Florida International Panthers on the road on November 26 by a score of 59-57.

William & Mary has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary 2023-24 Best Wins

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 199) on November 26

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 336) on November 24

86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 344) on December 17

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 348) on December 3

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 18.2 PTS, 48.9 FG%

18.2 PTS, 48.9 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55) Kayla Rolph: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Cassidy Geddes: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Kayla Beckwith: 5.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 65.2 points per game (202nd in college basketball) and giving up 65.2 (211th in college basketball).

The Tribe are putting up more points at home (68.4 per game) than on the road (61.8).

William & Mary is giving up more points at home (66.8 per game) than on the road (66.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.