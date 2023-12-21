The William & Mary Tribe (5-6) visit the Pepperdine Waves (5-8) after losing five road games in a row. The Waves are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pepperdine -8.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tribe Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 149.5 points in seven of nine outings.

William & Mary's average game total this season has been 153.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

William & Mary is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

William & Mary has come away with one win in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Tribe have been at least a +310 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies William & Mary has a 24.4% chance of walking away with the win.

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pepperdine 5 45.5% 71.4 150.7 72.8 146.8 149.4 William & Mary 7 77.8% 79.3 150.7 74.0 146.8 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The Tribe score 6.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Waves give up to opponents (72.8).

When it scores more than 72.8 points, William & Mary is 4-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pepperdine 4-7-0 1-0 7-4-0 William & Mary 4-5-0 1-2 7-2-0

William & Mary vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pepperdine William & Mary 8-8 Home Record 11-5 0-12 Away Record 1-14 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.