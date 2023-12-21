Wizards vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (4-22) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) after losing six straight road games. The Trail Blazers are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The point total is 240.5 in the matchup.
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Trail Blazers
|-3.5
|240.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 16 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 240.5 points.
- Washington's games this year have had a 243.8-point total on average, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Washington has a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (12.5%) in those games.
- This season, Washington has won one of its 22 games, or 4.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Trail Blazers
|2
|7.7%
|107.7
|224.7
|114.2
|241
|224.5
|Wizards
|16
|61.5%
|117
|224.7
|126.8
|241
|239.3
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 2-8 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total seven times.
- Washington has been better against the spread away (10-6-0) than at home (3-7-0) this year.
- The Wizards score an average of 117 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 114.2 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Washington has put together an 8-7 ATS record and a 3-12 overall record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|13-13
|10-12
|17-9
|Trail Blazers
|13-13
|0-1
|12-14
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Wizards
|Trail Blazers
|117
|107.7
|9
|29
|8-7
|1-0
|3-12
|0-1
|126.8
|114.2
|30
|18
|2-1
|10-5
|2-1
|7-8
