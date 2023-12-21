The injury report for the Washington Wizards (4-22) ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) currently features three players on it. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 from Moda Center.

The Wizards are coming off of a 143-131 loss to the Kings in their last outing on Monday. Jordan Poole's team-high 28 points paced the Wizards in the loss.

Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Landry Shamet SG Out Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Shaedon Sharpe: Out (Adductor)

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -3.5 240.5

