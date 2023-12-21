Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Today - December 21
The injury report for the Washington Wizards (4-22) ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) currently features three players on it. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 from Moda Center.
The Wizards are coming off of a 143-131 loss to the Kings in their last outing on Monday. Jordan Poole's team-high 28 points paced the Wizards in the loss.
Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Delon Wright
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|2.5
|4.4
|Johnny Davis
|SG
|Out
|Calf
|3.1
|1.4
|0.4
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Out
|Rib
|8.3
|1.4
|1.5
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Shaedon Sharpe: Out (Adductor)
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wizards vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Trail Blazers
|-3.5
|240.5
