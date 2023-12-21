The Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) and the Washington Wizards (4-22) are set to square off on Thursday at Moda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Deandre Ayton and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards lost to the Kings on Monday, 143-131. Their top scorer was Jordan Poole with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Poole 28 0 2 0 0 8 Kyle Kuzma 27 8 1 0 1 3 Tyus Jones 16 1 9 1 0 2

Wizards vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma gives the Wizards 23.2 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tyus Jones contributes with 11.8 points per game, plus 3 boards and 5.5 assists.

The Wizards receive 11.5 points, 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

The Wizards get 17.4 points, 2.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Poole.

The Wizards receive 10.6 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 7.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 23.8 6.3 3.6 0.3 0.7 2.3 Tyus Jones 13.2 3.4 6.3 1.7 0.6 1.6 Daniel Gafford 10.9 7 2.3 0.5 2.3 0 Deni Avdija 11.1 5.6 4.6 0.5 0.3 0.6 Jordan Poole 16.8 2.1 3.4 0.9 0.2 2.2

