Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - December 21
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) and the Washington Wizards (4-22) are set to square off on Thursday at Moda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Deandre Ayton and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wizards' Last Game
In their previous game, the Wizards lost to the Kings on Monday, 143-131. Their top scorer was Jordan Poole with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Poole
|28
|0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|Kyle Kuzma
|27
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Tyus Jones
|16
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kuzma gives the Wizards 23.2 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Tyus Jones contributes with 11.8 points per game, plus 3 boards and 5.5 assists.
- The Wizards receive 11.5 points, 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Deni Avdija.
- The Wizards get 17.4 points, 2.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Poole.
- The Wizards receive 10.6 points per game from Daniel Gafford, plus 7.7 boards and 1.8 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|23.8
|6.3
|3.6
|0.3
|0.7
|2.3
|Tyus Jones
|13.2
|3.4
|6.3
|1.7
|0.6
|1.6
|Daniel Gafford
|10.9
|7
|2.3
|0.5
|2.3
|0
|Deni Avdija
|11.1
|5.6
|4.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.6
|Jordan Poole
|16.8
|2.1
|3.4
|0.9
|0.2
|2.2
