Deni Avdija will take the court for the Washington Wizards on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

Avdija put up 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-117 win versus the Trail Blazers.

In this article, we break down Avdija's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.6 10.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 6.1 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.7 PRA -- 21.3 21.6 PR -- 17.3 16.9



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Avdija has made 4.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

The Wizards rank 10th in possessions per game with 105.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have given up 116 points per contest, which is 20th-best in the league.

The Warriors are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are eighth in the league, conceding 25.1 per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 27 7 5 3 1 0 2 1/16/2023 14 6 5 2 0 0 0

