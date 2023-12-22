George Mason vs. Tulane December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will face the George Mason Patriots (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Tulane Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
George Mason Players to Watch
- Keyshawn Hall: 14.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amari Kelly: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Darius Maddox: 13.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Woody Newton: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 19.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sion James: 15.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kolby King: 14.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
George Mason vs. Tulane Stat Comparison
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|George Mason AVG
|George Mason Rank
|9th
|88.4
|Points Scored
|74.4
|184th
|279th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|94th
|326th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|34.4
|137th
|363rd
|4.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|189th
|309th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|8.6
|88th
|227th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.4
|244th
|128th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.4
|140th
