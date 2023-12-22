The James Madison Dukes (8-0) play the Morgan State Bears (3-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This contest will begin at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

James Madison vs. Morgan State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other James Madison Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Players to Watch

Terrence Edwards: 18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Green III: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morgan State Players to Watch

Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kameron Hobbs: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ahmarie Simpkins: 9.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Will Thomas: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Oliver: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Morgan State Rank Morgan State AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank 271st 70.3 Points Scored 95.4 1st 342nd 81.1 Points Allowed 76.0 291st 269th 31.1 Rebounds 37.8 40th 219th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 11.0 61st 291st 6.0 3pt Made 9.9 18th 264th 12.0 Assists 17.3 29th 336th 14.4 Turnovers 11.5 151st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.