The James Madison Dukes (8-0) play the Morgan State Bears (3-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. This contest will begin at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Morgan State Game Information

James Madison Players to Watch

  • Terrence Edwards: 18.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michael Green III: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Julien Wooden: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Wynston Tabbs: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kameron Hobbs: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ahmarie Simpkins: 9.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Will Thomas: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Christian Oliver: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

James Madison vs. Morgan State Stat Comparison

Morgan State Rank Morgan State AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank
271st 70.3 Points Scored 95.4 1st
342nd 81.1 Points Allowed 76.0 291st
269th 31.1 Rebounds 37.8 40th
219th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 11.0 61st
291st 6.0 3pt Made 9.9 18th
264th 12.0 Assists 17.3 29th
336th 14.4 Turnovers 11.5 151st

