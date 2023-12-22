Friday's contest features the Temple Owls (6-5) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) clashing at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on December 22) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 victory for Temple.

Based on our computer prediction, Temple should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 147.5 total.

Old Dominion vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Temple -3.5

Temple -3.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Temple -165, Old Dominion +140

Old Dominion vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 78, Old Dominion 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Temple

Pick ATS: Temple (-3.5)



Temple (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Temple is 6-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Old Dominion's 2-6-0 ATS record. Both the Owls and the Monarchs are 6-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams score an average of 147.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs put up 71.2 points per game (270th in college basketball) while giving up 78.1 per contest (324th in college basketball). They have a -69 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

Old Dominion records 33.7 rebounds per game (296th in college basketball) while allowing 37.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.6 boards per game.

Old Dominion makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball), 2.4 fewer than its opponents.

Old Dominion and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Monarchs commit 10.9 per game (105th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (199th in college basketball).

