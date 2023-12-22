How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Temple Owls (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- This season, Old Dominion has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 30th.
- The Monarchs score only 3.3 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Owls give up (74.5).
- When it scores more than 74.5 points, Old Dominion is 0-3.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- Old Dominion is putting up fewer points at home (66.6 per game) than away (73.0).
- In 2023-24 the Monarchs are allowing 11.8 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (81.0).
- Beyond the arc, Old Dominion sinks more trifectas on the road (8.0 per game) than at home (5.2), and makes a higher percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (29.9%).
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 84-79
|Kaplan Arena
|12/9/2023
|James Madison
|L 84-69
|Chartway Arena
|12/21/2023
|TCU
|L 111-87
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Temple
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
