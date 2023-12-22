The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Temple Owls (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Temple Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

This season, Old Dominion has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 30th.

The Monarchs score only 3.3 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Owls give up (74.5).

When it scores more than 74.5 points, Old Dominion is 0-3.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion is putting up fewer points at home (66.6 per game) than away (73.0).

In 2023-24 the Monarchs are allowing 11.8 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (81.0).

Beyond the arc, Old Dominion sinks more trifectas on the road (8.0 per game) than at home (5.2), and makes a higher percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (29.9%).

