The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Temple Owls (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Old Dominion vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • This season, Old Dominion has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Monarchs are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 30th.
  • The Monarchs score only 3.3 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Owls give up (74.5).
  • When it scores more than 74.5 points, Old Dominion is 0-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • Old Dominion is putting up fewer points at home (66.6 per game) than away (73.0).
  • In 2023-24 the Monarchs are allowing 11.8 fewer points per game at home (69.2) than on the road (81.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Old Dominion sinks more trifectas on the road (8.0 per game) than at home (5.2), and makes a higher percentage on the road (37.2%) than at home (29.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ William & Mary L 84-79 Kaplan Arena
12/9/2023 James Madison L 84-69 Chartway Arena
12/21/2023 TCU L 111-87 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 Temple - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 South Alabama - Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.