The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Temple Owls (6-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Temple vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Temple Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Temple Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Temple (-3.5) 147.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Temple (-3.5) 147.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. Temple Betting Trends

Old Dominion has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Temple has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Owls' eight games this season have hit the over.

