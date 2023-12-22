Portsmouth, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Portsmouth, Virginia today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portsmouth, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Norview High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor High School at Granby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.