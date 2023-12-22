The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-7) will look to end a six-game road losing streak when visiting the VCU Rams (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

VCU is 4-0 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Rams are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks sit at 317th.

The Rams average 72.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 79.6 the Hawks give up.

VCU has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 79.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU scored 73 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

The Rams ceded 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.5 in road games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, VCU fared better at home last year, sinking 6.1 per game, compared to 5.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.7% three-point percentage at home and a 34.9% mark in away games.

