Kyle Kuzma and Stephen Curry are two of the players with prop bets available when the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors square off at Chase Center on Friday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Wizards vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +132) 2.5 (Over: -115)

The 25.5-point prop total for Kuzma on Friday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average, which is 23.6.

He has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's over/under (4.5).

Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +126) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 13.5 points prop bet over/under set for Tyus Jones on Friday is 1.3 more than his season scoring average (12.2).

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Jones' 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -102)

Deni Avdija's 11.6 points per game are 1.1 higher than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Avdija has picked up 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -149)

The 29.5-point total set for Curry on Friday is 1.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Curry's season-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Curry has averaged 4.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +126) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Klay Thompson's 17.1-point scoring average is 3.4 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

He 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

