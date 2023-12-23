How to Watch Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Owls allow to opponents.
- In games Arizona shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 154th.
- The Wildcats average 24.2 more points per game (92.3) than the Owls give up (68.1).
- Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 50.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 28th.
- The Owls' 83.5 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allow.
- When Florida Atlantic gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 9-1.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
- The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).
- In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse at home last year, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% clip on the road.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Florida Atlantic scored 6.2 more points per game at home (82.1) than away (75.9).
- In 2022-23, the Owls conceded 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (67.5).
- At home, Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than away (38%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|W 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|L 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|W 94-60
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 64-54
|MassMutual Center
|12/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/2/2024
|East Carolina
|-
|FAU Arena
