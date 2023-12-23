Will Beck Malenstyn Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 23?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Beck Malenstyn a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Malenstyn stats and insights
- Malenstyn has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Malenstyn has zero points on the power play.
- Malenstyn's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Malenstyn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|13:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 4-1
Capitals vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
