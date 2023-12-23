How to Watch the Capitals vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5) visit the Washington Capitals (17-9-4) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ to watch as the Lightning and the Capitals meet.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Lightning Additional Info
|Lightning vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Capitals Prediction
|Lightning vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Lightning vs Capitals Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 82 total goals (2.7 per game), third in the league.
- The Capitals' 73 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 24 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|30
|13
|7
|20
|11
|16
|53.3%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|30
|6
|14
|20
|17
|10
|0%
|John Carlson
|30
|1
|18
|19
|38
|21
|-
|Tom Wilson
|30
|10
|8
|18
|24
|20
|33.3%
|Aliaksei Protas
|29
|3
|12
|15
|10
|17
|34.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 30th in goals against, giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
- The Lightning's 116 total goals (3.4 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|33
|23
|34
|57
|48
|29
|0%
|Brayden Point
|34
|16
|22
|38
|13
|11
|44.3%
|Steven Stamkos
|31
|15
|20
|35
|18
|5
|52.2%
|Victor Hedman
|32
|5
|27
|32
|25
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|34
|10
|18
|28
|20
|12
|51.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.