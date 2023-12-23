The Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5) visit the Washington Capitals (17-9-4) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ to watch as the Lightning and the Capitals meet.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Lightning Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 82 total goals (2.7 per game), third in the league.

The Capitals' 73 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 24 goals over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Strome 30 13 7 20 11 16 53.3% Alexander Ovechkin 30 6 14 20 17 10 0% John Carlson 30 1 18 19 38 21 - Tom Wilson 30 10 8 18 24 20 33.3% Aliaksei Protas 29 3 12 15 10 17 34.7%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 30th in goals against, giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.

The Lightning's 116 total goals (3.4 per game) rank fourth in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players