The Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5) go on the road against the Washington Capitals (17-9-4, winners of three straight) at Capital One Arena. The game on Saturday, December 23 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-140) Capitals (+120) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Washington has won seven of its 10 games, or 70.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in eight of 30 games this season.

Capitals vs Lightning Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 116 (4th) Goals 73 (31st) 119 (30th) Goals Allowed 82 (3rd) 34 (1st) Power Play Goals 11 (30th) 21 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington owns a 5-5-0 record versus the spread while going 5-3-2 straight up in its last 10 games.

Washington has gone over the total in three of its last 10 contests.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6 goals in their past 10 contests, 0.5 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 6.5 goals.

The Capitals have scored 73 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.

The Capitals have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 82 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.

Their -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.