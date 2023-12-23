Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Lightning on December 23, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikita Kucherov, Dylan Strome and others in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Washington Capitals matchup at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Capitals vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Strome's 13 goals and seven assists in 30 games for Washington add up to 20 total points on the season.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with six goals and 14 assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|7
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
John Carlson has posted one goal on the season, adding 18 assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 21
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)
One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 20:55 per game.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 34 games, with 16 goals and 22 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 21
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
