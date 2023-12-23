Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikita Kucherov, Dylan Strome and others in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Washington Capitals matchup at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Capitals vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Strome's 13 goals and seven assists in 30 games for Washington add up to 20 total points on the season.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with six goals and 14 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 1 1 2 7 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 6 at Flyers Dec. 14 0 0 0 4

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

John Carlson has posted one goal on the season, adding 18 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 3 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Dec. 14 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 20:55 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 1 2 3 5 vs. Blues Dec. 19 2 0 2 3 at Flames Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 at Oilers Dec. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 0

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's top contributors through 34 games, with 16 goals and 22 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 12 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.