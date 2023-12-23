Will Connor McMichael Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 23?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Connor McMichael score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
McMichael stats and insights
- McMichael has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- McMichael has zero points on the power play.
- McMichael averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 119 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
McMichael recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|14:07
|Away
|W 2-1
Capitals vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
