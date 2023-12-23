On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Dylan Strome going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

  • Strome has scored in 10 of 30 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • On the power play, Strome has accumulated four goals and three assists.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:37 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:56 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:55 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:53 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 4-1

Capitals vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

