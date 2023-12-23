The Washington Capitals, including Dylan Strome, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you're thinking about a wager on Strome against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Dylan Strome vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Strome has averaged 17:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In 10 of 30 games this season, Strome has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 15 of 30 games this year, Strome has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 30 games this season, Strome has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Strome has an implied probability of 56.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Strome has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 3 20 Points 0 13 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

