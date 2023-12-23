What are George Mason's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 90

George Mason's best wins

When George Mason defeated the Towson Tigers, who are ranked No. 129 in the RPI, on December 22 by a score of 83-76, it was its signature win of the season thus far. That signature victory over Towson included a team-leading 20 points from Ta'Viyanna Habib. Zahirah Walton, with 11 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 167/RPI) on November 12

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 184/RPI) on November 9

83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 251/RPI) on November 18

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 275/RPI) on November 15

70-38 on the road over Coppin State (No. 280/RPI) on November 26

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Patriots are 1-1 -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

The Patriots have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, George Mason is playing the 264th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Patriots have 13 games left versus teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

In terms of George Mason's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. La Salle Explorers

George Mason Patriots vs. La Salle Explorers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 6:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

