The Air Force Falcons are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3), in this season's Armed Forces Bowl, where they will meet the James Madison Dukes. Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Air Force matchup.

James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

James Madison vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-3) 41.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-2.5) 41.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. Air Force Betting Trends

James Madison has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes have an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.

Air Force has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Falcons have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

