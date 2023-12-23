The Armed Forces Bowl features a matchup of the James Madison Dukes (who are only 2.5-point favorites) and the Air Force Falcons on December 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The game's point total is set at 41.

James Madison is putting up 430.3 yards per game on offense (30th in the FBS), and rank 30th on the other side of the ball, yielding 330.3 yards allowed per game. Air Force has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 277.3 total yards per contest (sixth-best). Offensively, it ranks 81st by compiling 364.1 total yards per game.

James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info

James Madison vs Air Force Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -2.5 -105 -115 41 -110 -110 -145 +120

James Madison Recent Performance

The Dukes have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, putting up 444.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-15-worst). They've been better defensively, ceding 344.7 total yards per contest (56th).

Offensively, the Dukes have been making things happen over the last three contests, generating 41 points per game (11th-best). They rank 27th over the last three games on the defensive side of the ball (15.3 points per game allowed).

While James Madison's pass defense ranks -85-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three games (270.7), it ranks fifth-best on the offensive side of the ball (356.7 passing yards per game) over that time frame.

Over the last three games, the Dukes have been bottom-25 in rushing offense with 88 rushing yards per game (-100-worst) and top-25 in rushing defense with 74 rushing yards surrendered per game (17th-best).

The Dukes have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, James Madison has hit the over twice.

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison's ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Dukes have an ATS record of 7-4.

Seven of James Madison's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

James Madison has been favored on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've gone 9-1 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, James Madison has a record of 5-1 (88.9%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 3,413 pass yards for James Madison, completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 311 rushing yards (25.9 ypg) on 92 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has racked up 594 yards on 131 carries while finding the end zone one time. He's also caught 21 passes for 204 yards (17 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 126 times for 568 yards (47.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt's 1,076 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 92 times and has registered 74 catches and eight touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has caught 51 passes for 1,010 yards (84.2 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Phoenix Sproles' 47 grabs have yielded 387 yards and three touchdowns.

Jalen Green paces the team with 15.5 sacks, and also has 14 TFL, 42 tackles, and one interception.

Aiden Fisher is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 85 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Francis Meehan leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 39 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

