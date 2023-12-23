The Armed Forces Bowl will feature the James Madison Dukes entering a showdown against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

James Madison has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank 18th-best in scoring offense (35.2 points per game) and 18th-best in scoring defense (18.5 points allowed per game). Air Force's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 17.9 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 27.6 points per game, which ranks 64th.

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

James Madison vs. Air Force Key Statistics

James Madison Air Force 430.3 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.1 (87th) 330.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.3 (4th) 142.1 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (2nd) 288.2 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.3 (133rd) 14 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (64th) 21 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (105th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 3,413 yards (284.4 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording 32 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 311 rushing yards on 92 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 594 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 204 yards (17 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

Ty Son Lawton has racked up 568 yards on 126 attempts, scoring five times.

Elijah Sarratt's team-high 1,076 yards as a receiver have come on 74 catches (out of 92 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has caught 51 passes for 1,010 yards (84.2 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Phoenix Sproles has been the target of 67 passes and compiled 47 receptions for 387 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has rushed 169 times for 747 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Jared Roznos has registered 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 332 (27.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has put up a 179-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on 13 targets.

Brandon Engel's 10 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 178 yards (14.8 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Air Force gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.