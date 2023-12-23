John Carlson will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Washington Capitals meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Carlson against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Carlson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Carlson has averaged 25:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Carlson has a goal in one of his 30 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Carlson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points four times.

Carlson has an assist in 13 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Carlson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Carlson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 3 19 Points 1 1 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.