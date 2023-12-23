2024 NCAA Bracketology: Longwood March Madness Resume | December 25
Will Longwood be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Longwood's full tournament resume.
How Longwood ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|125
Longwood's best wins
In its best win of the season, Longwood took down the North Carolina Central Eagles in a 73-66 win on November 18. Michael Christmas recorded a team-high 22 points with 12 rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus North Carolina Central.
Next best wins
- 80-67 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 271/RPI) on December 13
- 80-61 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 278/RPI) on November 15
- 62-61 on the road over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on December 9
- 88-54 on the road over Morgan State (No. 292/RPI) on December 3
- 84-82 at home over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on November 24
Longwood's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0
- According to the RPI, the Lancers have nine wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- The Lancers have 17 games remaining this season, including 17 versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records above .500.
- Looking at Longwood's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Longwood's next game
- Matchup: Dayton Flyers vs. Longwood Lancers
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
