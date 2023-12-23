For bracketology insights around Norfolk State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 0-0 NR NR 177

Norfolk State's best wins

Norfolk State's signature win this season came against the VCU Rams, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 146) in the RPI. Norfolk State took home the 63-60 win on the road on December 1. Jamarii Thomas dropped a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and five assists in the matchup versus VCU.

Next best wins

84-65 over South Dakota State (No. 169/RPI) on December 21

64-58 on the road over Illinois State (No. 209/RPI) on December 9

69-66 over FGCU (No. 284/RPI) on November 20

96-62 at home over William & Mary (No. 349/RPI) on November 28

75-68 at home over Hampton (No. 351/RPI) on November 13

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Spartans are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, Norfolk State has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Norfolk State gets the 274th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Spartans' upcoming schedule includes 14 games against teams with worse records and three games against teams with records above .500.

Norfolk St has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network

