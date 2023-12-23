Petersburg, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Petersburg, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Petersburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Petersburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
