Anytime goal scorer odds for players from around the Premier League are listed here, with six matches on the schedule Saturday.

Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today

Callum Wilson, Newcastle United (+100)

Opponent: Luton Town

Luton Town Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 7

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United (+115)

Opponent: Luton Town

Luton Town Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 7

Heung Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur (+125)

Opponent: Everton FC

Everton FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 10

Michael Ndiweni, Newcastle United (+150)

Opponent: Luton Town

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC (+150)

Opponent: Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 11

Richarlison, Tottenham Hotspur (+160)

Opponent: Everton FC

Everton FC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 4

Rodrigo Muniz, Fulham (+160)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 0

Carlos Vinicius, Fulham (+170)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 2

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle United (+175)

Opponent: Luton Town

Luton Town Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 6

Dominic Solanke, AFC Bournemouth (+180)

Opponent: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 8

Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United (+180)

Opponent: Manchester United

Manchester United Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 9

Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United (+180)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 0

Anthony Martial, Manchester United (+185)

Opponent: West Ham United

West Ham United Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 1

Kieffer Moore, AFC Bournemouth (+200)

Opponent: Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 0

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool FC (+200)

Opponent: Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 4

Today's Premier League Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Manchester United @ West Ham United 7:30 AM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!) Everton FC @ Tottenham Hotspur 10:00 AM, ET AFC Bournemouth @ Nottingham Forest 10:00 AM, ET Burnley FC @ Fulham 10:00 AM, ET Newcastle United @ Luton Town 10:00 AM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!) Arsenal FC @ Liverpool FC 12:30 PM, ET NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo!)

