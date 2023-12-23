If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Richmond and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Richmond ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 235

Richmond's best wins

Against the Charlotte 49ers on December 16, Richmond notched its signature win of the season, which was a 64-56 home victory. Jordan King led the charge against Charlotte, delivering 21 points. Next on the team was Neal Quinn with 20 points.

Next best wins

82-65 over UNLV (No. 162/RPI) on November 21

90-61 at home over Queens (No. 246/RPI) on November 25

72-66 at home over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on December 21

88-69 at home over William & Mary (No. 349/RPI) on December 2

93-75 at home over VMI (No. 356/RPI) on November 6

Richmond's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Spiders have four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Spiders are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Richmond gets the 186th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Spiders' 19 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at Richmond's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Richmond's next game

Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. Lafayette Leopards

Richmond Spiders vs. Lafayette Leopards Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

