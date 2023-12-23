Will Richmond be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Richmond's full tournament resume.

How Richmond ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 99

Richmond's best wins

When Richmond took down the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 75 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 74-66 on November 25, it was its best win of the season so far. Addie Budnik put up a team-best 17 points with six rebounds and zero assists in the game versus Drake.

Next best wins

80-77 at home over Appalachian State (No. 106/RPI) on December 10

99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 109/RPI) on December 16

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 110/RPI) on December 21

69-40 at home over Le Moyne (No. 118/RPI) on December 3

77-43 over Maine (No. 144/RPI) on November 24

Richmond's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Richmond is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Richmond is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Schedule insights

Richmond has been given the 158th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Spiders have 18 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Richmond has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Richmond's next game

Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Richmond Spiders

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Richmond Spiders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia

