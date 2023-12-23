South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | 68 Ventures Bowl
The bookmakers think the 68 Ventures Bowl between the South Alabama Jaguars and Eastern Michigan Eagles will be a blowout, with the Jaguars expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -15.5). The action begins at 7:00 PM ET on December 23, 2023, airing on ESPN from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The over/under in this contest is 47.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-15.5)
|47.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-15.5)
|47.5
|-800
|+540
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- South Alabama has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.
- Eastern Michigan has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
South Alabama & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Eastern Michigan
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
