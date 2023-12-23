2024 NCAA Bracketology: VCU Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will VCU be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes VCU's complete tournament resume.
How VCU ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-1
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|27
VCU's best wins
VCU captured its signature win of the season on December 17, when it secured a 64-50 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI. Timaya Lewis-Eutsey led the way versus Old Dominion, putting up 13 points. Next on the team was Mary-Anna Asare with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 114/RPI) on November 14
- 55-32 at home over Le Moyne (No. 118/RPI) on December 5
- 57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 120/RPI) on December 2
- 56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 140/RPI) on November 23
- 59-36 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 154/RPI) on December 20
VCU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 8-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- According to the RPI, VCU has eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, VCU gets the 208th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Rams have 18 games left this season, including 16 against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records over .500.
- VCU has 18 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
VCU's next game
- Matchup: VCU Rams vs. UMass Minutewomen
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
