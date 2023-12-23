2024 NCAA Bracketology: William & Mary March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will William & Mary be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How William & Mary ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|333
William & Mary's best wins
Against the Old Dominion Monarchs on December 6, William & Mary registered its best win of the season, which was an 84-79 home victory. Charlie Williams, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Old Dominion, delivered 23 points, while Trey Moss was second on the team with 20.
Next best wins
- 75-56 at home over American (No. 303/RPI) on November 9
- 96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 358/RPI) on November 25
William & Mary's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-4
- According to the RPI, the Tribe have four losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- William & Mary gets to face the 13th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.
- The Tribe's upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.
- Looking at William & Mary's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
William & Mary's next game
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen vs. William & Mary Tribe
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
