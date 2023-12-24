Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly Women's CUSA Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of CUSA? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CUSA Power Rankings
1. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
- Last Game: W 83-42 vs Northern Kentucky
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: L 69-68 vs Missouri State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: West Virginia State University
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Liberty
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 145th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 65-52 vs Grand Canyon
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Randolph
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 159th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
- Last Game: W 68-34 vs South Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 178th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
- Last Game: L 81-66 vs Troy
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UT Arlington
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Florida International
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 212th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
- Last Game: W 73-55 vs Chicago State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah Tech
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. UTEP
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 243rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: L 81-71 vs Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Utah
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-21
- Overall Rank: 264th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
- Last Game: L 69-64 vs UT Arlington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-20
- Overall Rank: 265th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
- Last Game: L 73-69 vs Utah Valley
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.