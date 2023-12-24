When the Washington Commanders and the New York Jets square off in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Dyami Brown score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown has reeled in 12 balls (on 23 targets) for 168 yards (12 per game) and one score this campaign.

Brown, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 4 2 33 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 2 41 1 Week 11 Giants 3 1 7 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 1 0 0 0

