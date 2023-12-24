Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson has a tough matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Jets. The Jets are allowing the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 170.4 per game.

Dotson has 45 grabs on 75 targets for 470 yards and four scores, with an average of 33.6 yards per game.

Dotson vs. the Jets

Dotson vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games Seven players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Jets have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 170.4 passing yards the Jets allow per contest makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Jets have put up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Jets' defense is third in the league in that category.

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Dotson Receiving Insights

Dotson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of 14 games this year.

Dotson has been targeted on 75 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season (13.8% target share).

He has been targeted 75 times, averaging 6.3 yards per target (107th in NFL).

Dotson has registered a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 12.5% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Dotson (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 15.5% of the time in the red zone (58 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

