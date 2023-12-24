Will Jamison Crowder cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the New York Jets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Crowder will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jamison Crowder score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Crowder's 15 catches have turned into 151 yards (11.6 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Crowder, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jamison Crowder Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Bears 2 2 21 0 Week 8 Eagles 7 7 95 1 Week 9 @Patriots 6 4 23 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 12 0

Rep Jamison Crowder with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.