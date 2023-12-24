Check out best bets as the Washington Commanders (4-10) will aim to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

When is Jets vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Jets to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (5.4) is 2.4 points further in their direction.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 61.8%.

The Jets have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won three of those games.

Washington has a record of 1-7 when it is set as an underdog of +136 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (-3)



New York (-3) The Jets are 5-8-1 against the spread this season.

New York has not covered the spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-0-1).

The Commanders have gone 5-8-1 against the spread this year.

Washington has an ATS record of 3-4-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) New York and Washington combine to average 2.5 fewer points per game than the total of 37 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).

The Jets and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 13.7 more points per game than the over/under of 37 set in this matchup.

Jets games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (35.7%).

Eight of the Commanders' 14 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Trevor Siemian Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 88.0 0 4.0 0

Sam Howell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 14 254.9 19 18.9 5

