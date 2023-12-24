Will Jonathan Williams Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jonathan Williams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders play the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Looking for Williams' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Williams had season stats last year which included 152 rushing yards on 37 carries (4.1 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus seven receptions on 10 targets for 40 yards.
Jonathan Williams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Commanders this week:
- Brian Robinson Jr. (DNP/hamstring): 160 Rush Att; 664 Rush Yds; 5 Rush TDs 29 Rec; 326 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Commanders vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Williams 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|37
|152
|0
|4.1
|10
|7
|40
|0
Williams Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Eagles
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|3
|13
|0
|2
|28
|0
|Week 17
|Browns
|9
|30
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Week 18
|Cowboys
|14
|32
|0
|2
|9
|0
