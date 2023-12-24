Logan Thomas has a tough matchup when his Washington Commanders play the New York Jets in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets allow 170.4 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

Thomas' 66 targets have resulted in 46 receptions for 431 yards (33.2 per game) and three scores so far this year.

Thomas vs. the Jets

Thomas vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed seven opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jets have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 170.4 passing yards the Jets concede per game makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Jets have scored 15 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Jets' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-111)

Thomas Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this year, Thomas has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thomas has received 12.1% of his team's 545 passing attempts this season (66 targets).

He has 431 receiving yards on 66 targets to rank 102nd in NFL play with 6.5 yards per target.

Thomas has registered a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (9.4%).

With eight red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

