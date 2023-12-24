The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also won four games in a row.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-6.5) 139.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-6.5) 140.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Nevada has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of five out of the Wolf Pack's 11 games this season have hit the over.

Georgia Tech has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Yellow Jackets' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Nevada is 72nd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (44th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Wolf Pack currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Nevada has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers have made the Yellow Jackets' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).

The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

