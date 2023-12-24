How to Watch Old Dominion vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) hope to break a four-game road losing skid at the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Old Dominion vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.0% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.
- Old Dominion has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.0% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Minutemen sit at 22nd.
- The Monarchs' 71.8 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 73.4 the Minutemen allow.
- Old Dominion has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- Old Dominion averages 66.6 points per game at home, and 73.0 away.
- At home the Monarchs are allowing 69.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they are on the road (81.0).
- At home, Old Dominion makes 5.2 3-pointers per game, 2.8 fewer than it averages on the road (8.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.9%) than away (37.2%) as well.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|James Madison
|L 84-69
|Chartway Arena
|12/21/2023
|TCU
|L 111-87
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Temple
|W 78-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|UMass
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
