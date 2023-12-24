The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) hope to break a four-game road losing skid at the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Old Dominion vs. UMass Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.0% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.

Old Dominion has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.0% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Minutemen sit at 22nd.

The Monarchs' 71.8 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 73.4 the Minutemen allow.

Old Dominion has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion averages 66.6 points per game at home, and 73.0 away.

At home the Monarchs are allowing 69.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they are on the road (81.0).

At home, Old Dominion makes 5.2 3-pointers per game, 2.8 fewer than it averages on the road (8.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.9%) than away (37.2%) as well.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule