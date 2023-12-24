The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7) will attempt to stop a four-game road skid when visiting the UMass Minutemen (7-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UMass vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. UMass Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Old Dominion vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-6.5) 154.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Old Dominion vs. UMass Betting Trends

Old Dominion has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

UMass is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Minutemen's eight games have gone over the point total.

