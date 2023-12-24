Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly SoCon Power Rankings
Find out how every SoCon team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
SoCon Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Samford
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
- Last Game: W 87-65 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 143rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
- Last Game: W 85-47 vs Brescia
Next Game
- Opponent: King (TN)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Furman
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 152nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th
- Last Game: W 76-61 vs Presbyterian
Next Game
- Opponent: Anderson (SC)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Citadel
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 169th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
- Last Game: W 65-45 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Opponent: Toccoa Falls
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Wofford
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 183rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th
- Last Game: L 76-70 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Wesleyan
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 194th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: W 135-57 vs Virginia-Lynchburg
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: LHN
7. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 196th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
- Last Game: L 85-83 vs Milwaukee
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
8. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 209th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
- Last Game: L 80-65 vs Utah State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Mercer
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 257th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th
- Last Game: W 98-75 vs Thomas (GA)
Next Game
- Opponent: Talladega
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. VMI
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 0-28
- Overall Rank: 348th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
- Last Game: W 82-65 vs Penn State-New Kensington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wofford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
