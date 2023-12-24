The Washington Commanders and the New York Jets are set to meet in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Terry McLaurin find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin has grabbed 66 balls, with a team-leading 835 yards receiving plus three TDs. He is averaging 59.6 yards per game.

McLaurin has a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 4 33 0 Week 11 Giants 7 5 43 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 11 4 50 0 Week 13 Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 15 @Rams 12 6 141 1

