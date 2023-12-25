The Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 121-111 win versus the Raptors, Embiid put up 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and four blocks.

In this article we will dive into Embiid's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 35.0 39.2 Rebounds 11.5 11.7 12.4 Assists 5.5 6.0 5.5 PRA -- 52.7 57.1 PR -- 46.7 51.6 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.3



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Embiid has made 11.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 24.3% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.2 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Embiid's 76ers average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 111.8 points per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.

The Heat allow 26.8 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.7 makes per game, 22nd in the league.

Joel Embiid vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 30 21 6 2 1 2 0 2/27/2023 34 27 12 2 0 1 0

