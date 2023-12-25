In one of the five compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers square off at Crypto.com Arena.

Today's NBA Games

The New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks travel to face the Knicks on Monday at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Records and Stats

NY Record: 16-12

16-12 MIL Record: 22-7

22-7 NY Stats: 114.6 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)

114.6 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (ninth) MIL Stats: 124.6 PPG (second in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Julius Randle (22.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 5.0 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.5 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -3.5

MIL -3.5 MIL Odds to Win: -165

-165 NY Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 241.5 points

The Denver Nuggets play the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors hope to pick up a road win at the Nuggets on Monday at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 21-10

21-10 GS Record: 15-14

15-14 DEN Stats: 115.0 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

115.0 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (fourth) GS Stats: 117.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.4 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.2 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.4 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.2 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -6.5

DEN -6.5 DEN Odds to Win: -275

-275 GS Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 233.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Boston Celtics

The Celtics hit the road the Lakers on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC and ESPN

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 16-14

16-14 BOS Record: 22-6

22-6 LAL Stats: 114.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (16th)

114.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (16th) BOS Stats: 119.9 PPG (sixth in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Anthony Davis (24.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.1 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (26.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -2.5

BOS -2.5 BOS Odds to Win: -150

-150 LAL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 234.5 points

The Miami Heat play host to the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers take to the home court of the Heat on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 17-12

17-12 PHI Record: 20-8

20-8 MIA Stats: 113.2 PPG (19th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

113.2 PPG (19th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh) PHI Stats: 122.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Jimmy Butler (21.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG) PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (26.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -2.5

MIA -2.5 MIA Odds to Win: -140

-140 PHI Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 225.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks travel to face the Suns on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 14-14

14-14 DAL Record: 17-12

17-12 PHO Stats: 114.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (15th)

114.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (15th) DAL Stats: 119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Kevin Durant (30.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.4 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 9.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -4.5

PHO -4.5 PHO Odds to Win: -200

-200 DAL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 237.5 points

